Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $56.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

