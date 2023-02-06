Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $111,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $252,764,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $111,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 708,750 shares of company stock worth $16,551,675 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

SIX opened at $28.21 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.