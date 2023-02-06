Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 176,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,678,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 184,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 93,835 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 25.78 and a quick ratio of 25.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

