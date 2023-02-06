Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 176,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,678,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 184,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 93,835 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

