Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,301 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 370,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 49.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

About American Assets Trust

Shares of AAT opened at $28.89 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60.

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.