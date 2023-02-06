Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $28.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

