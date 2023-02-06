Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

