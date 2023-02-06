Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $89.55 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at $310,417.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

