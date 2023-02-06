Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

OXM opened at $119.04 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.38 million. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

