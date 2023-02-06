Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in SEA by 174.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $175.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.67.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

