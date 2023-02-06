Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

