Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $86.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $87.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

