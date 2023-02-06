Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vale by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 25.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Several research firms have commented on VALE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.