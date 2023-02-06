Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $983,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,377,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $227,103,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,065,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.11.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $319.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.89 and a 200-day moving average of $321.83. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

