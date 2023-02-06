Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $79.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

