Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 84,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $946,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares in the company, valued at $60,958,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

