Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $476,416. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. Research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

