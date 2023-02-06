Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 2.6 %

CDMO stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $626,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock worth $476,416 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.