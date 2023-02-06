Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 209,654 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 634,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.