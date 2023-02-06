Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 642.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 404.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 89,701 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at about $1,468,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JACK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $78.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,851 shares of company stock worth $332,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

