Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2,387.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 147,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NewMarket Trading Down 1.3 %

About NewMarket

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $361.78 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $370.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.54.

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

