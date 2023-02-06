Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 84,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $930,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $930,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

CPRX stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

