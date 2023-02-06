Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Trading Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $62.02 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. The company has a market cap of $943.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

