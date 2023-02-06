Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,035 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Invesco by 58.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

