Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 854 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 917.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 784,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 707,543 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 760.5% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.44 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

