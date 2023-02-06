Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alamo Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Alamo Group by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $160.47 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.55.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.32). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $368.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

