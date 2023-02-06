Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BMO opened at $100.64 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.31.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.