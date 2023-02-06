Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Cinemark stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

