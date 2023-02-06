Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 558,630 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 79.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 636,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 281,243 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at $2,334,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 428.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 230,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 187,089 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $2,046,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.