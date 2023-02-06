Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $67.18.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

