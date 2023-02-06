Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.24.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.
Nordstrom Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.