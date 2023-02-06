Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $22.20 on Monday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,957.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,266,388.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $517,300. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

