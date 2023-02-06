Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in PRA Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 175,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PRA Group in the third quarter worth about $8,471,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 269,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

PRA Group stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

