Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $56.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $391.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.