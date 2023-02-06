Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 14,111 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

