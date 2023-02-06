Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 94.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

