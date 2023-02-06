Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $146.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.58.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 45.97%. Research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VRTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.