Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veritiv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Stock Performance

VRTV opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.58. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 45.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

