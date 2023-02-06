Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 24,580 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,580 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.