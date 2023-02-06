Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $202,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $89.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

