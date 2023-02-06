Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,557 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

