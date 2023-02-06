Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in City during the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in City by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in City by 6.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of City by 11.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

City stock opened at $99.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.57. City Holding has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. City’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,634 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $263,926.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,634 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $263,926.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $168,342.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,466 shares of company stock valued at $645,412 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

