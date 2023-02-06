Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,221 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

