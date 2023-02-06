Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CTS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

CTS Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTS stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

