Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth $870,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CTS by 26.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Price Performance

CTS opened at $47.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CTS

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

