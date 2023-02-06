Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 80.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 131.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth about $3,916,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 11.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Price Performance

Medifast stock opened at $115.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average is $123.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.17. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $200.82.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.41. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.82% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.