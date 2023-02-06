Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 80.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Medifast by 158.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 10.3% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $115.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.17. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $200.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.34.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.82% and a net margin of 9.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

