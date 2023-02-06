Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

