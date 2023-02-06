Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sealed Air Company Profile

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

