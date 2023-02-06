Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 793 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $1,403,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

